Prosecutor: Fatal police shooting of bank robber 'justified'

A prosecutor has determined that police were justified in shooting and killing an armed bank robbery suspect following a chase in Pennsylvania.
Lackawanna County District Attorney Shane Scanlon says officers had "no choice" but to shoot 40-year-old John Souder after he aggressively exited his vehicle and pointed a gun at them. The finding came after authorities reviewed police dash cam videos and tapes from the bank's surveillance system.
Authorities say the shooting culminated a Dec. 7 chase that began after Souder robbed the M&T Bank in Wyoming. He then led police on a chase through Pittston into Old Forge, where he was killed.
An autopsy determined that Souder died from two gunshot wounds to the head.
Never miss a local story.
Scanlon said investigators determined Souder's gun was loaded but he didn't shoot at police.
Comments