National Politics

Prosecutor: Fatal police shooting of bank robber 'justified'

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 01:16 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

OLD FORGE, Pa.

A prosecutor has determined that police were justified in shooting and killing an armed bank robbery suspect following a chase in Pennsylvania.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Shane Scanlon says officers had "no choice" but to shoot 40-year-old John Souder after he aggressively exited his vehicle and pointed a gun at them. The finding came after authorities reviewed police dash cam videos and tapes from the bank's surveillance system.

Authorities say the shooting culminated a Dec. 7 chase that began after Souder robbed the M&T Bank in Wyoming. He then led police on a chase through Pittston into Old Forge, where he was killed.

An autopsy determined that Souder died from two gunshot wounds to the head.

Scanlon said investigators determined Souder's gun was loaded but he didn't shoot at police.

