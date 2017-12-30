National Politics

Former city police chief running for state Senate seat

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 12:47 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

WILMINGTON, Del.

The former police chief of Wilmington, Delaware, says he'll run for a state Senate seat.

Bobby Cummings told WDEL on Friday that he hopes to use his law enforcement experience to transition into politics. He said he'll officially kick off his campaign on Jan. 5.

Cummings said the Delaware Senate is a place where he "can continue that work in dealing with the public, and just helping those who are in need."

Cummings said he will talk more about issues facing the district and the state when he kicks off his campaign.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Margaret Rose Henry has served as a state Senator in the 2nd District for more than two decades. She announced in September that she would not seek re-election.

Another Democrat, Wilmington City Councilman Sam Guy, is also running.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video