National Politics

Maryland House race could be among 2018's most expensive

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 12:23 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 12 MINUTES AGO

BALTIMORE

A congressional race in Maryland could be one of the most expensive House races next year.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the contest in the 6th Congressional District will include two wealthy candidates. They are Democrat David Trone and Republican Amie Hoeber. The district includes portions of northwestern Maryland the suburbs of Washington, D.C.

These two candidates spent millions in previous campaigns. And they'll be competing in an expensive media market during a midterm election that could be defined by President Donald Trump.

Hoeber ran unsuccessfully for the House seat last year. Her husband gave $3.2 million to a super PAC that supported her campaign.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trone spent more than $14 million in his bid for the neighboring 8th Congressional District last year.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video