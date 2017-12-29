National Politics

Fort Worth man convicted on Aryan Brotherhood-related charge

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 10:03 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

FORT WORTH, Texas

A Fort Worth man has been convicted on a felony drug charge stemming from an illegal gambling room that Aryan Brotherhood gang members used to traffic meth.

Federal prosecutors on Friday announced that 41-year-old Jeremy Lee Crabtree had been found guilty earlier this month of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.

He faces at least 10 years in prison and a $10 million fine at his sentencing in April. It was not immediately clear whether he was in federal custody.

Prosecutors say Crabtree, though not a member, ran the game room in 2014 and 2015 and allowed gang members to distribute meth and "discipline other members for gang-related violations."

The Aryan Brotherhood was formed in California prisons in the 1960s.

