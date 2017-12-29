National Politics

Chicago police union criticizes finding shooting unjustified

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 08:46 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

CHICAGO

Chicago's police union is criticizing a disciplinary body's ruling that an officer's fatal shooting of a 19-year-old carrying a baseball bat in 2015 was unjustified.

A Friday statement from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 calls the finding in Quintonio LeGrier's killing by Officer Robert Rialmo "arbitrary and politicized."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability concluded the teenager was farther away than Rialmo claimed and that the teen didn't swing at Rialmo. Rialmo also accidentally killed a bystander.

The union says it's demanding clarification about when deadly force is justified in such situations. It asks: "If an offender is wielding a bat against an officer, must he or she wait until they are actually struck before they can defend themselves?"

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

LeGrier's killing drew national attention at the time.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video