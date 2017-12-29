National Politics

Critics vow to keep signature-gatherers at Maine polls

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 02:13 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PORTLAND, Maine

Democratic Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says his office's bill making signature gathering at the polls a crime is not meant to kill the citizen initiative process as critics have charged.

Dunlap said Friday the bill's provision to prohibit exit polling, signature gathering and charitable activities within 50 feet of the polls' entrance is meant to spark a conversation about election day conduct. He said voters and individual municipal clerks have complained about aggressive signature-gatherers.

But voting rights groups and a Maine Democratic lawmaker who co-sponsored the bill said they'll fight to strike that provision from the bill.

The bill's hearing is set for Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last year, the North Dakota Supreme Court said a man broke state law by gathering signatures within 100 feet of a polling place.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video