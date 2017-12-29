National Politics

Police: Rifle-wielding man fatally shot by officer

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 01:14 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DOVER, Pa.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside his Pennsylvania home by an officer who saw him approaching with an AR-15 rifle.

Northern York County Regional Police responded to the Dover Township home early Thursday after a woman called 911 requesting police assistance for an unspecified problem.

Police say an officer encountered Isaiah Green holding the rifle in the garage. They say Green was shot after approaching the officer and refusing to the drop the gun.

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave. State police are investigating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video