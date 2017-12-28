National Politics

Cincinnati's longest-serving police officer retires

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 11:09 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

CINCINNATI

The longest-serving officer in the Cincinnati Police Department has retired.

Sgt. Thomas Reid Jr. retired Thursday after 45 years on the force.

The 66-year-old officer joined in 1972 after serving in Vietnam. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports he carried a .38 caliber revolver and police cruisers were AMC Ramblers at the time.

Reid fired his weapon only once, in 2001 after a robbery suspect pointed his gun at police during a foot chase. Four officers opened fire, killing the suspect.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The new retiree says he believes he has done more good as an officer than bad.

Officer Craig Copenhaver has been promoted to take Reid's place. Copenhaver has worked as Reid's subordinate for more than a year.

Capt. James Gramke called Reid a "top leader" during his retirement ceremony.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video