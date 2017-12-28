National Politics

Ride-hailing rules among list of new laws in Connecticut

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press

December 28, 2017 01:28 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

New rules for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft are set to take effect in Connecticut with the new year.

Starting Monday, such companies must register annually with the Department of Transportation and pay the state annual fees. The same new law also gives the DOT commissioner the ability to suspend, revoke or refuse to renew a company's registration for various reasons.

Ride-hailing services must also obtain background checks for their drivers, including federal and state criminal history checks.

Other new laws set conditions for selling event tickets and bar the Department of Correction from placing any inmate under age 18 on a restrictive housing status, also known as "administrative segregation."

There's also a new law which expands the range of people eligible for insurance coverage for infertility treatments.

