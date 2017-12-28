National Politics

Arizona Senate president to retire from tuition group

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 01:18 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PHOENIX

Senate President Steve Yarbrough is retiring from an outside nonprofit that provides scholarships to students for private school tuition.

The Chandler Republican announced Thursday he will retire Sunday as executive director and general counsel of the Arizona Christian School Tuition Organization and that he looks forward to spending more time with his family and legislative responsibilities.

Arizona permits state income tax credits for qualifying donations to the group and similar organizations.

Yarbrough has been an ardent supporter of so-called school choice programs and he has been criticized over the years for voting for legislation that would help groups such as the one he's now departing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Yarbrough has brushed off any criticism, saying he ran the organization long before he entered the Legislature and has been completely transparent about his position.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video