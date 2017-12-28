Arizona Senate president to retire from tuition group

Senate President Steve Yarbrough is retiring from an outside nonprofit that provides scholarships to students for private school tuition.
The Chandler Republican announced Thursday he will retire Sunday as executive director and general counsel of the Arizona Christian School Tuition Organization and that he looks forward to spending more time with his family and legislative responsibilities.
Arizona permits state income tax credits for qualifying donations to the group and similar organizations.
Yarbrough has been an ardent supporter of so-called school choice programs and he has been criticized over the years for voting for legislation that would help groups such as the one he's now departing.
Yarbrough has brushed off any criticism, saying he ran the organization long before he entered the Legislature and has been completely transparent about his position.
