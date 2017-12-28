National Politics

Utah lawmaker wants to ban hand-held phone use while driving

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 01:05 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

A Utah lawmaker is working on legislation that would make it illegal to hold a cellphone while driving.

Democratic Rep. Carol Spackman-Moss of Salt Lake City says she wants to reduce crashed caused by distracted driving by requiring people to use a hands-free device behind the wheel.

Utah drivers can currently text when their car is stopped but are banned from texting while in the car is in motion. Drivers can also be cited for using a hand-held phone while driving if they're pulled over for a traffic violation other than speeding.

KUTV-TV reports 14 other states ban drivers from using hand-held devices.

Republican state Sen. Jake Anderegg of Lehi told The Salt Lake Tribune that he thinks the bill will be tough to pass because many people rely on phones for business use while driving.

