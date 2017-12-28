State senator wants to create database for cemeteries

National Politics

DOVER, N.H.

The New Hampshire legislator wants to make it easier to keep track of the thousands of historic cemeteries and burial grounds statewide.

Democratic state Sen. David Watters of Dover says he's introduced a bill intended to do just that. New Hampshire Public Radio reports the state House amended his bill earlier this year to allow for a volunteer to run the registry, though Watters says he'd work to change that if the bill passes.

The senator says an online database could help developers properly plan construction projects. He says he's been fascinated by gravestones since he was a high school student.

Watters says he researched cemeteries while he taught at the University of New Hampshire.

The Legislature will consideration the bill when they return to Concord in January.

