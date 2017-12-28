National Politics

Senate leaders say no special session fix for Lt. Gov. drama

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 12:55 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

There's little hope of avoiding a messy battle over who will become Minnesota's next lieutenant governor.

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith will replace Sen. Al Franken when he officially resigns next week, automatically ushering the state Senate's Republican president into her job.

But Sen. Michelle Fischbach has said she plans to keep her Senate seat. It triggered outrage from Democrats who say she must leave the seat and an Attorney General's opinion that the dual roles could be successfully challenged in court.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka pushed for a special session to avert the drama by installing a Democrat to take the job instead. But Minnesota Public Radio News reports Gazelka and the Senate's top Democrat say that won't happen.

Smith is set to be sworn in Wednesday.

