Daughter takes on ruling that may let mom's killer go free

In this Dec. 14, 2017, photo in Long Beach, Calif., Birte Pfleger holds a photo of her mother, Gisela Pfleger, she made in 1994, two days before her mother was killed. Pfleger's retired parents were visiting from Germany, when her mother was killed and her father was severely wounded in an attack by three young men in the San Jacinto Mountains of Southern California. As Pfleger faces the re-sentencing of a man who was 17 when he was ordered to serve life without parole for her mother's death, she says she knows juveniles make stupid mistakes and deserve a second chance. But not in this case. "When is the crime too horrendous to count as a mistake?" she asks. Reed Saxon AP Photo