State police identify couple killed in house fire

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 01:04 AM

GRISWOLD, Conn.

Connecticut State Police have identified the two people killed in a house fire in Griswold as a husband and wife.

Police say 61-year-old Janet Lindquist and 56-year-old Kenneth Lindquist were the owners of the home where they were found dead on Dec. 20.

Griswold Volunteer Fire Chief Tom Holowaty tells WVIT-TV a third adult also lived at the house.

Investigators have not made any arrests but say they do have a person of interest in the case. The name of that person has not been released.

Police are also investigating a link to a burning car found in Glastonbury the same day as the house fire. The Hartford Courant reports that the car was registered to the Lindquists.

