Ohio authorities urge weather attention to older residents

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 11:11 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

With single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chill readings sweeping across Ohio, state authorities are urging people to check on older residents to make sure they're safe.

The Department of Aging says older people are at increased risk from such severe cold, from medication side effects to falling risks.

The department urges people to check on family, friends and neighbors to make sure they're warm enough, and have their needed medications and sufficient food and water.

Authorities also say as winter worsens, all Ohioans should have a three-day emergency plan in case they're stranded in their homes. They warn against leaving space heaters unattended and against using kitchen stoves or other appliances for heat.

