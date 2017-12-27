National Politics

Meth production seems to drop in Maine after rising arrests

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 11:09 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 17 MINUTES AGO

BANGOR, Maine

Maine drug enforcement officials say the state saw fewer than half as many reports of meth production this year as last year's record high.

The Bangor Daily News reports law enforcement officers and drug treatment counselors warn the drop doesn't necessarily mean supply or demand of the addictive stimulant has dropped. Methamphetamine also is coming in out of state.

Maine's Drug Enforcement Agency reported 56 incidents of meth production in 2017 compared with 127 in 2016.

The newspaper reported that 2014 U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration data shows that meth-making paraphernalia was discovered more than three times as often in Maine than in New Hampshire or Massachusetts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Law enforcement officers say they attribute the decline to a years-old law blocking the sale of over-the-counter medicine containing ephedrine, a key ingredient in meth.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video