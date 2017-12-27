National Politics

Twitter suspends former WSU College Republicans president

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 08:49 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

SPOKANE, Wash.

Twitter has suspended the account of the former president of the Washington State University College Republicans who resigned after attending a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The social media site suspended James Allsup Monday, saying the university student espousing far-right views violated its terms of use.

The Spokesman-Review reports Allsup regularly used the platform to attack multiculturalism and Obama-era immigration policies among other views considered to be on the left politically.

He posted a photo of the suspension notification to Facebook.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

KREM-TV reports that Allsup said "Despite not ever violating terms of service, I was the latest right-of-center person they decided to ban."

In November, Allsup was among far-right figures stripped of their verification checkmarks - visual cues that Twitter gives to prominent accounts to help other users ensure they are authentic.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video