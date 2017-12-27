FILE - This Aug. 15, 2016, file photo shows Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, D-Los Angeles, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Citing health reasons, Ridley-Thomas announced, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, that he plans to resign his seat at year's end.
National Politics

3rd Democratic California assemblyman resigns, cites health

By DON THOMPSON Associated Press

December 27, 2017 07:04 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A third Democratic California assemblyman announced Wednesday that he is resigning, citing health reasons.

The departure of Sebastian Ridley-Thomas further whittles down the Democratic majority in the Assembly after two of his colleagues announced in the last month that they are leaving amid sexual misconduct complaints.

Ridley-Thomas said in a statement that he has undergone five surgeries this year, the most recent on Dec. 18, and expects to fully recover from a condition he didn't specify.

However, his doctors say he needs an extended time to recuperate.

Holding office and running for re-election next year "involves constant travel, an unrelenting schedule and high stress," he said. "Unfortunately, at this point, I am no longer able to deliver the effort my constituents in the 54th District deserve."

He said he intends to remain active in civic affairs.

Thomas, 30, grew up in a politically connected Los Angeles family, winning his seat at 26 in a special election in 2013. He is the son of Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a statement that the Assembly will assist Ridley-Thomas' constituents until his seat is filled. The Los Angeles-area district includes Baldwin Hills, Crenshaw, Culver City and Westwood.

Gov. Jerry Brown will set a date for a special election to replace Ridley-Thomas.

The resignation, effective Sunday, leaves Democrats with 52 of the Assembly's 80 members, two votes short of what once had been a two-thirds supermajority.

Democrats expect to retain the seat now held by Ridley-Thomas.

Supermajorities were needed this year to pass a gas tax increase and reauthorize the cap-and-trade pollution program.

An April 3 special election is set to replace former Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra, who resigned last month amid sexual misconduct allegations. If no candidate wins at least 50 percent of the vote, a general election will take place June 5, the same day as the statewide primary.

Bocanegra said in a statement last month that he is "not guilty of any such crimes."

A date hasn't been set to replace Assemblyman Matt Dababneh, another San Fernando Valley Democrat, who plans to resign Jan. 1. He denies a lobbyist's allegation that he assaulted her in a bar bathroom last year.

Jimmy Gomez also left the Assembly this year when he was elected to Congress. He was recently replaced by Democrat Wendy Carrillo of Los Angeles.

