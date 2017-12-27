National Politics

Indiana officials encourage residents to upgrade ID cards

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 12:52 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

INDIANAPOLIS

Indiana officials are encouraging residents to upgrade their driver's license or state identification card to a credential that has been mandated since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports that many residents have been permitted to renew their credentials without upgrading.

But beginning October 2020, residents without a REAL ID license or identification card will be barred from boarding commercial airplanes, and entering federal courthouses, military bases and other security sensitive facilities.

The REAL ID credentials can be obtained at local Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy says upgrading now will save time and help avoid future flight or accessibility issues.

Gov. Eric Holcomb recently upgraded his driver's license. He encourages everyone to obtain their credentials "sooner rather than later."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video