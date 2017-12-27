National Politics

Funds approved for Nevada state Capitol veterans' memorial

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 12:27 PM

CARSON CITY, Nev.

Nevada officials have allocated $450,000 for a new veterans' memorial at the state Capitol complex.

Gov. Brian Sandoval, Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske (seg-AHV'-skee), acting as the state Board of Examiners, approved funds Tuesday for the Battle Born Memorial to Nevada's Fallen Warriors.

Plans call for the memorial to feature the names of Nevada service members who died as part of its structural elements.

It is due to be unveiled on Veterans Day 2018 near the state Archives building.

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services put up $150,000 toward the work by Punch LLC in Las Vegas.

Laxalt contributed $300,000 of nearly $493,000 that Nevada derived from a 43-state settlement of a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson alleging quality control shortcomings with over-the-counter drugs.

