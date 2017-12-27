National Politics

Planned Parenthood to close clinic in eastern Iowa

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 12:09 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 10 MINUTES AGO

BETTENDORF, Iowa

A Planned Parenthood clinic in eastern Iowa that is providing abortions will close soon.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland said Wednesday its clinic in Bettendorf will close Friday, several months after the local affiliate announced plans to do so.

Planned Parenthood said in May that four of its 12 clinics in Iowa, including the Bettendorf location, would close soon. The announcement was made shortly after the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature removed state funding for organizations that provide abortions. At the time, no federal or state dollars were being spent on abortions in Iowa.

The other three facilities closed during the summer, and the Bettendorf clinic stopped most family planning services around the same time. The facility has been proving telemedicine abortion, which involves the use of medicine to end a pregnancy.

