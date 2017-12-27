New job, no regrets for outgoing Atlantic City mayor

In this Oct. 17, 2017 photo, Republican Mayor Don Guardian speaks on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J. in front of the former Trump Taj Mahal casino, which will reopen in 2018 as a Hard Rock casino resort. Guardian, who lost his re-election bid last month, says he has no regrets about his tumultuous four-year term, which saw the closure of 5 of the city's 12 casinos, and a state takeover. He will become the administrator for Toms River next month. Wayne Parry AP Photo