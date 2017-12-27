National Politics

Former state auditor Randy Brock appointed to Senate seat

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 11:53 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has appointed former state auditor Randy Brock to fill a vacant seat in the Senate.

The Republican Brock, of Swanton, will replace Dustin Degree, who left the Senate to serve as special assistant to the governor and director of workforce expansion.

Brock ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor last year and for governor in 2012. He served two terms in the Senate and was among three nominated for the current seat by the Franklin Senate District Republican Committee.

Scott says Brock "is a dedicated public servant, and has invaluable experience in the private sector and in the legislature."

Brock says he is honored to receive the appointment and serve the people of Franklin County again.

