National Politics

Yee won't run for Congress, remains in race for treasurer

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 11:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PHOENIX

State Sen. Kimberly Yee has decided against running for a Phoenix-area U.S. House seat recently vacated by fellow Republican Trent Franks and will instead stay in Arizona's race for state treasurer.

Yee says she was "humbled and honored" by support for a possible congressional campaign but that she remains committed to run for treasurer. That post is now held by Jeff DeWit, a Republican who is not seeking re-election.

Franks resigned amid sexual harassment allegations. A special primary election is set for Feb. 27 with the general election on April 24.

Candidates for the heavily Republican 8th Congressional District seat include former Corporation Commissioner Bob Stump and current or former GOP legislators Steve Montenegro, Phil Lovas and Debbie Lesko.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video