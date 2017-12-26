National Politics

Chicago officials OK southeast-side dust-pollution rules

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 09:30 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 10 MINUTES AGO

CHICAGO

The Chicago Department of Public Health is enforcing a plan to control air pollution on the city's southeast side.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Tuesday that the agency has approved plans to limit potentially hazardous manganese dust at two bulk-material handling facilities.

S.H. Bell Co. has agreed to stop storing manganese outdoors and suspend loading during periods of high winds. It will construct equipment to minimize dust leaving the facility and continue previously agreed to air monitoring.

The department also announced Tuesday it denied a request for an exception to air-monitoring requirements for Watco Transloading. Watco was previously operated by Kinder Morgan.

Officials say the exemption was denied because of indications that dust containing manganese left the Watco property on several occasions. The company will have to install fence-line monitors.

