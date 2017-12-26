National Politics

Fairbanks police name man fatally shot by officers

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

Fairbanks police say the man fatally shot by authorities on Christmas Eve was a 20-year-old Fairbanks resident.

Police say Cody Eyre died at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital after the incident Sunday evening.

Authorities say Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks police responded to a call reporting a distraught man armed with a gun, walking in a residential area in the northern part of the city.

Authorities say officers located the man about an hour later near the intersection of the Steese Highway and Johansen Expressway, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the man's reported location.

Troopers said the man brandished a gun at the officers, and troopers and Fairbanks police both fired on him.

Fairbanks police say the names of officers involved in the shooting will be released later this week.

