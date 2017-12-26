National Politics

Arizona authorities log more than 2,000 DUI arrests

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 06:34 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 10 MINUTES AGO

PHOENIX

Arizona authorities have made more than 2,000 arrests for driving while under the influence as part of a statewide crackdown over the holiday season.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety released the preliminary data Tuesday. The statistics cover nearly five weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In all, officers around the state made more than 63,000 traffic stops during the period.

Of the DUI arrests, most involved misdemeanor charges while 415 were considered extreme cases and another 262 were aggravated cases.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The enforcement effort also resulted in more than 1,000 seat belt citations, 718 criminal speeding citations and nearly 90 reckless driving citations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video