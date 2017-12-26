National Politics

North Dakota's unemployment program under new leadership

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 12:12 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota's labor commissioner will now have the additional duty of overseeing the agency that administers the state's unemployment insurance program.

Gov. Doug Burgum made the announcement Tuesday, saying Michelle Kommer will be executive director of Job Service North Dakota.

Burgum appointed Kommer as labor commissioner in November 2016. The governor called Burgum a proven leader who is capable of consolidating both state agencies.

Kommer's appointment comes after the August resignation of Cheri Giesen.

