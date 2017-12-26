National Politics

Court tosses murder appeal that cited witness' help from God

By DAVE COLLINS Associated Press

December 26, 2017 12:32 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut's top court has rejected the appeal of a convicted murderer who argued the jury was tainted by testimony from a witness who said God helped him identify the defendant in a photo array.

The state Supreme Court ruled 7-0 Tuesday in the case of Pedro Miranda. He is serving a life sentence for the 1987 killing of 13-year-old Mayra Cruz, who disappeared while walking to school in Hartford.

The witness testified he saw Mayra get into a car and that God later helped him identify Miranda in a police photo array.

Miranda is serving a second life sentence for the 1988 slaying of a 17-year-old girl for which an innocent man served more than two decades behind bars.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Miranda also was charged but not tried in a third teenage girl's killing.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

    The Department of Homeland Security suspends plans for chemical testing in Oklahoma, near Kansas. (Video by Candi Bolden)

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas
Video shows officer being dragged down street by car 1:22

Video shows officer being dragged down street by car

Sorry or not: How men accused of sexual misconduct react 2:58

Sorry or not: How men accused of sexual misconduct react

View More Video