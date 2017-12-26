National Politics

Board: More men must enroll to meet Texas graduation goal

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 01:09 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

AUSTIN, Texas

State officials say the number of men pursuing public college degrees must increase to catch up with their female counterparts as part of a statewide effort to expand the number of Texans who graduate.

Officials with the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board tell the Austin American-Statesman that lower enrollment figures among men impede efforts to have 550,000 young adults earn a post-secondary degree or certificate by 2030.

The board reports that some 62,200 men received degrees from public schools in 2016 compared to 82,700 women.

The gender divide is nothing new on public campuses in Texas. The board says women have comprised at least 56 percent of the population since 2000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video