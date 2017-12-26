Plousis sworn in as chair of New Jersey Casino Commission

The New Jersey Casino Control Commission has a new chairman.
James Plousis (PLOE'-sis) was sworn in Tuesday as head of the agency.
The commission licenses Atlantic City casinos and their key employees.
It also holds hearings on appeals of decisions by the director of the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.
Never miss a local story.
Plousis, a former Cape May County sheriff, was most recently chairman of the New Jersey State Parole Board.
He was appointed by outgoing Republican Gov. Chris Christie and will serve under incoming Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy.
Comments