Plousis sworn in as chair of New Jersey Casino Commission

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 11:47 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

The New Jersey Casino Control Commission has a new chairman.

James Plousis (PLOE'-sis) was sworn in Tuesday as head of the agency.

The commission licenses Atlantic City casinos and their key employees.

It also holds hearings on appeals of decisions by the director of the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Plousis, a former Cape May County sheriff, was most recently chairman of the New Jersey State Parole Board.

He was appointed by outgoing Republican Gov. Chris Christie and will serve under incoming Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy.

