Town's moves could mean shift in Orthodox Jewish dispute

Some recent moves by a northern New Jersey town could signal a shift in a dispute with Orthodox Jewish groups which has already prompted state and federal lawsuits.
The Record reports Mahwah's township council reversed a sign ban this month and could vote to reverse a parks ordinance this week.
The town, which is on the New Jersey-New York border, put the restrictions in place last summer. The sign ban effectively banned the building of an eruv, a religious boundary created by placing white plastic piping on utility poles.
The parks ban on out-of-state residents was created after residents complained about overcrowding at parks and their use by Orthodox Jewish families from New York.
Never miss a local story.
An Orthodox group filed a federal lawsuit in August, and the state sued in October.
Comments