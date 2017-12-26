National Politics

Town's moves could mean shift in Orthodox Jewish dispute

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 11:45 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MAHWAH, N.J.

Some recent moves by a northern New Jersey town could signal a shift in a dispute with Orthodox Jewish groups which has already prompted state and federal lawsuits.

The Record reports Mahwah's township council reversed a sign ban this month and could vote to reverse a parks ordinance this week.

The town, which is on the New Jersey-New York border, put the restrictions in place last summer. The sign ban effectively banned the building of an eruv, a religious boundary created by placing white plastic piping on utility poles.

The parks ban on out-of-state residents was created after residents complained about overcrowding at parks and their use by Orthodox Jewish families from New York.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An Orthodox group filed a federal lawsuit in August, and the state sued in October.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video