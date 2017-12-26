National Politics

City sends resolve to Congress over park maintenance backlog

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 11:37 AM

ELLSWORTH, Maine

Officials in a Maine city are asking the federal government to solve the National Park System's $11.33 billion maintenance backlog.

The Bangor Daily News reports the Ellsworth City Council approved issuing a resolve to Congress this week asking for an income and payment plan. The nearby Acadia National Park has a backlog for $71 million of work.

Friends of Acadia Conservation Director Stephanie Clement says maintenance funding "just hasn't kept up with need."

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke has suggested new fees for visitors at several national parks, including Acadia, which he says could raise $70 million in revenue. Acadia could see an increase from $25 to $70 for their weekly vehicle pass during the height of visits between June 1 and October 31.

