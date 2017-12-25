USS Constitution to mark 205th anniversary of key battle

A ceremony aboard the USS Constitution will commemorate the 205th anniversary of a battle the warship fought in 1812.
The ceremony on Friday to mark the anniversary of the battle between the USS Constitution and the HMS Java will include a gun salute from the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat and a moment of silence.
The three-and-a-half hour battle with the British Royal Navy ship left the Constitution damaged and her captain wounded from shrapnel. But the Constitution prevailed in what's considered a turning point for the naval fight in the War of 1812.
The Constitution earned the nickname "Old Ironsides" during the war with Britain.
The USS Constitution's 75th Commanding Officer Cmdr. Nathaniel Shick and others will participate in the anniversary events.
