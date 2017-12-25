Chaves County supports plans for regional air authority

National Politics

Elected leaders in one eastern New Mexico county are backing plans to develop a regional air authority to govern the city-owned Roswell International Air Center.

The Roswell Daily Record reports the affirmation of support from Chaves County commissioners comes as business and government leaders strive to boost jobs and revenues generated at the former military air base.

Even with the support of the county and the Roswell City Council, the creation of such a regional authority would still need legislative approval.

Supporters say an independent authority would reassure potential investors that decisions wouldn't be based on changing, local political priorities and that the authority would be able to hire experienced marketing and leasing experts.

They also say a regional body would be in a better position to obtain federal grants.

