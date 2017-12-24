National Politics

Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in CA motorcycle crash

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 04:46 PM

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif.

An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was killed in a motorcycle crash in Southern California.

The Press-Enterprise reports 35-year-old Alex Franco died Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in San Juan Capistrano.

A report from the California Highway Patrol said Franco's motorcycle drifted into a lane of oncoming traffic along Ortega Highway around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Ralph DeSio, a Border Patrol spokesman, told the newspaper that the agency was sending its condolences to Franco's family and friends.

Franco had worked as a Border Patrol agent since February 2009.

