Suspect in serious condition after police-involved shooting

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 03:51 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Indianapolis police say a 39-year-old man is in serious condition after suffering multiple gunshots from police officers after a pursuit on the city's south side.

The Indianapolis Star reports that police said the man led authorities on a chase early Sunday and was shot when he reached into his waistband for a weapon.

Authorities did not release the suspect's name.

A news release from police indicated officers responded about 8 a.m. to a report of a gas station robbery. Officers spotted the suspect's car, pursued and forced the motorist off the road.

Authorities said the driver eventually exited the vehicle, lifted his shirt and reached for his waistband. Officers opened fire.

Police said the officers involved in the shooting have been put on leave pending an investigation.

