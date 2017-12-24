National Politics

Kentucky police say woman killed, husband hurt in dog attack

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 03:03 PM

ARJAY, Ky.

Police in Kentucky say an attack by two dogs has left a woman dead and her husband injured.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office says in a statement on Facebook that the attack occurred Sunday along state Route 66.

The statement says the man was able to shoot both dogs, killing one of them, while the other dog ran off. Deputies determined the two dogs did not belong to the couple.

Sheriff Mitch Williams says anyone seeing the second dog, a brown pit bull, are asked to call law enforcement.

The statement didn't specify the man's injuries. The Bell County coroner plans to conduct an autopsy on the woman. The couple's names weren't immediately released.

