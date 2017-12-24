Stricter penalties proposed for dog fighting in Mississippi

Tougher penalties are being proposed for people involved in dog fighting in Mississippi.
Democratic state Sen. Bob Dearing of Natchez says he is already receiving bipartisan support for a bill he will sponsor in 2018.
The Natchez Democrat reports that Dearing explained his proposal during a public hearing Monday, weeks after local authorities broke up a dog fighting operation.
Dearing's bill would punish the fight organizers with a fine of $1,000 per dog and a one-year prison sentence per dog up, for to 25 years.
It also would strengthen penalties for people attending dog fights to a minimum $1,000 fine and up to two years' imprisonment.
It includes provisions for a person convicted of dog fighting to pay restitution for care and housing of the animals between confiscation and conviction.
