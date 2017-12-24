National Politics

Stricter penalties proposed for dog fighting in Mississippi

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 11:11 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

NATCHEZ, Miss.

Tougher penalties are being proposed for people involved in dog fighting in Mississippi.

Democratic state Sen. Bob Dearing of Natchez says he is already receiving bipartisan support for a bill he will sponsor in 2018.

The Natchez Democrat reports that Dearing explained his proposal during a public hearing Monday, weeks after local authorities broke up a dog fighting operation.

Dearing's bill would punish the fight organizers with a fine of $1,000 per dog and a one-year prison sentence per dog up, for to 25 years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It also would strengthen penalties for people attending dog fights to a minimum $1,000 fine and up to two years' imprisonment.

It includes provisions for a person convicted of dog fighting to pay restitution for care and housing of the animals between confiscation and conviction.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video