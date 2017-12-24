National Politics

$8M aquatic center to open by summer in South Dakota city

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 10:25 AM

MITCHELL, S.D.

Progress is being made on an $8 million aquatic center that southeastern South Dakota voters narrowly approved two years ago.

Construction for Mitchell's indoor aquatic center began in March, the Daily Republic reported. Mitchell City Councilwoman Susan Tjarks said the facility is on schedule to be completed by the summer.

Fifty-four percent of Mitchell voters approved the $8 million center about two years ago. Tjarks said she wishes the city could recoup the time lost to putting the project to a referral vote.

"But, I'm sure most people will never remember that in the long run, and it will be worth the wait when we have a fabulous aquatics facility that will serve our community for many years to come," Tjarks said.

Tjark said the project's rapid progress is evident every time she drives past the facility. "It's going to be amazing," she said.

