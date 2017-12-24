National Politics

Man fatally struck by vehicle, allegedly fleeing police

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 09:43 PM

SEEKONK, Mass.

Police are investigating the death of a man fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 195 in Seekonk, Massachusetts, after allegedly attempting to flee police on foot.

Massachusetts State Police say a Seekonk police officer attempted to stop 29-year-old Anthony Perry, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Saturday night when he was driving. Perry then drove behind a motel and fled on foot, running onto the interstate. Policy say Perry was then struck by a Honda Odyssey.

Perry was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey has been identified only as a Rhode Island woman. She and her two passengers were not injured in the crash.

