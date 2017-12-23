National Politics

Authorities: State trooper involved in fatal shooting

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 11:16 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CANAAN, N.H.

Authorities say a New Hampshire State Trooper was involved in a shooting in which a man was fatally wounded.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a field in Canaan.

Authorities are withholding the man's identity until his family is notified. The trooper, whose name also was not disclosed, has been placed on administrative leave and is expected to be interviewed early next week.

An autopsy is to be performed on Sunday to determine the exact cause and manner of the man's death.

