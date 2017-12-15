National Politics

The Latest: Agency: 2 immigrants can leave US for abortion

The Associated Press

December 15, 2017 08:41 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

The Latest on a lawsuit over the Trump administration blocking two pregnant immigrant teens from obtaining abortions (all times local):

9:35 p.m.

The Trump administration says two pregnant immigrant teens who are being held in federal custody and prevented from obtaining abortions can leave the U.S. if they want to end their pregnancies.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed court papers Friday asking a judge to order the government not to interfere with or obstruct the girls' access to abortions. The ACLU says the girls arrived as unaccompanied minors.

The Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families notes that the teens entered the country illegally and says they can "voluntarily depart to their home country or find a suitable sponsor." But the agency says if the girls choose not to do that, "HHS does not believe we are required to facilitate the abortion."

___

7:45 p.m.

The American Civil Liberties Union says the Trump administration is blocking two pregnant immigrant teens being held in federal custody from obtaining abortions. It's a repeat of the situation that led to a high-profile court fight earlier this year.

The ACLU says the girls arrived as unaccompanied minors and are being held in federal shelters. The ACLU earlier this year helped a pregnant immigrant teen in Texas obtain an abortion following a lawsuit.

On Friday, the ACLU filed court papers updating the lawsuit to include the two additional teens. The ACLU is asking a judge to order the government not to interfere with or obstruct the girls' access to abortions.

Lawyers for the Department of Health and Human Services have said it has a policy of "refusing to facilitate" abortions.

