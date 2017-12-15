National Politics

Indiana's longtime child services director is stepping down

The Associated Press

December 15, 2017 07:03 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

INDIANAPOLIS

The longtime director of the Indiana Department of Child Services is stepping down after nearly five years as its chief.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's office says Mary Beth Bonaventura notified the governor Friday that she will resign, effective Dec. 27. Holcomb said in a statement that his office has begun searching for the next leader of what he called "this critical state agency."

Bonaventura was the top juvenile court judge for northwestern Indiana's Lake County when then-Gov. Mike Pence appointed her DCS director in January 2013.

She took over an agency roiled by news investigations into its handling of abuse and neglect cases after several children died in troubled homes reported to the agency.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Holcomb says Bonaventura has demonstrated an "unwavering commitment to keeping Hoosier children safe" as the agency's chief.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video