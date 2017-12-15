National Politics

Portland won't look into harassment claims against ex-mayor

The Associated Press

December 15, 2017 01:05 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

PORTLAND, Ore.

Portland will not be investigating allegations that former Mayor Sam Adams made sexually inappropriate comments and attempted to drive drunk when in office.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that emails it obtained from the city attorney disclosed that an investigation will not happen.

The emails said there will be no investigation because the alleged conduct took place too long ago and Adams is no longer a city employee.

Adams' former executive assistant, Cevero Gonzalez, says Adams asked him uncomfortable questions such as when the last time he "got laid" was, what positions he preferred during sex and questions about male body parts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Adams denied the allegations and said he would "gladly participate" in an investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

    Republican candidate for Senate Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to the polls on Dec. 12 to cast his ballot. “This is a very important race for our country, for our state, and for the future,” Moore said.

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot
Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes

View More Video