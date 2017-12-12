National Politics

South Carolina lawmaker seeks jury trial on assault charge

The Associated Press

December 12, 2017 06:44 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A South Carolina lawmaker is asking for a jury trial on a charge that he assaulted another lawmaker at the Statehouse.

Media outlets reported that Orangeburg Rep. Jerry Govan asked for a jury trial Monday on the charge filed by Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter.

Govan was charged last month with third-degree assault and battery.

Cobb-Hunter says Govan assaulted her May 11 as they discussed legislation to consolidate Orangeburg County school districts.

A Richland County sheriff's report last month said a Statehouse security officer saw Govan try to grab or push Cobb-Hunter.

She said she held out her hand to keep Govan away and he grabbed her wrist and twisted. She said she had to use ice on it for two days to deal with swelling.

Govan has disputed her account.

