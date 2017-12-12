National Politics

Rendell endorses Democrat Connie Pillich for Ohio governor

The Associated Press

December 12, 2017 05:10 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

EMBARGOED TO 6 AM TUESDAY

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Connie Pillich is getting the backing of former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, and the two plan on hitting the campaign trail.

Pillich's campaign tells The Associated Press it will announce the Democratic stalwart's backing Tuesday.

Rendell could be an important asset to Pillich as she seeks to distinguish herself from the crowded Democratic field. Six Democrats are vying for the chance to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), who's term-limited.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray joined the race last week.

Rendell has been mayor of Philadelphia and chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

He says in a statement that Pillich's background as a former Air Force captain, public defender and state representative make will her "a darn good governor" and he will "stump like hell to get her elected."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

    Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore said that sexual assault and harassment claims made against are a political ploy by Mitch McConnell.

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election 3:29

Roy Moore says allegations are McConnell’s and his ‘cronies’ efforts to steal Alabama election
President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes 1:03

President Trump records robocall urging voters to back Estes
A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone' 1:48

A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'

View More Video