Utah senator resigns to accept Trump administration position

The Associated Press

December 12, 2017

SALT LAKE CITY

Republican Sen. Brian Shiozawa of Utah has resigned to take a health care position with President Donald Trump's administration.

Shiozawa resigned on Monday and is also retiring from his career as a doctor to become regional director for intergovernmental and external affairs for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Shiozawa will serve as the personal representative of the Health and Human Services secretary in Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Shiozawa worked at St. Mark's Hospital for 27 years as an emergency room doctor. He was elected to the Utah Senate in 2012.

Details of the process to replace Shiozawa have not yet been announced. The replacement will serve until next year's general election.

