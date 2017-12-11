National Politics

Cuomo, Puerto Rico governor talk about fixing island's power

The Associated Press

December 11, 2017 11:12 PM

NEW YORK

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello are calling for a new, modern electrical system for Puerto Rico following devastation and widespread outages caused by Hurricane Maria.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has called for greater federal help for Puerto Rico and has created a working group to assist the island on its electrical repairs.

The group has proposed a significant overhaul of the system, including a greater emphasis on renewable power sources such as wind and solar. The plan also would make the island's electrical grid stronger and better able to withstand future storms.

Cuomo and Rossello detailed the plan Monday. It's based in part on the experiences of U.S. states following damaging storms on the mainland.

